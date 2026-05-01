An analysis by ATOZ, Taxand Luxembourg

Our Lux member firm, ATOZ has published its first insights for 2026, which outline key updates including:

The tax authorities are launching a new online procedure for Pillar Two compliance

Analysis of permanent establishment risks connected to cross‑border remote work

Beneficial ownership and its importance in the treaty and EU directive benefits

Luxembourg’s implementation of DAC8, which expands tax transparency, especially for crypto-asset service providers

Analysis of a new Luxembourg District Court judgement on the application of administrative VAT penalties and its implications for taxpayers

Legislative updates, including a new draft law that would allow deferred payment of minimum share capital for SARLs

An overview of the UAE Federal Tax Authority’s new Corporate Tax Guide on Advance Pricing Agreements

Tax experts from our Lux member firm, ATOZ, have published a detailed analysis of the updates, which you can read in full here.