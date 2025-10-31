An overview by Maisto e Associati, Taxand Italy

Legal 500 has published the 2025 edition of the Country Comparative Guide for Tax, offering a practical overview of tax laws across multiple jurisdictions.

The aim of the guide is to provide a pragmatic overview of the tax laws and regulations across a variety of jurisdictions. The Italian chapter, authored by Guglielmo Maisto from our Italian firm Maisto e Associati, addresses various topics such as administrative obligations, corporate tax residence, special regimes and incentives as well as insights and comments on the most relevant issues in the field of tax disputes and international taxation.

You can read the full chapter here.