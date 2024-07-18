Italy - Maisto e Associati

Maisto e Associati is an independent Italian law firm specialised in tax law. Established in 1991 by lawyers with many years of experience in the field, Maisto e Associati has grown consistently in size and reputation and now has over 60 members (partners, of counsels and associates). With a proven track record in tackling even the most complex cases, clients receive the benefit of years of experience combined with customized care and advice to the highest standard.

The firm as a whole and several partners individually have been consistently ranked for several years by independent researchers – including Chambers & Partners, The Legal 500, International Tax Review World Tax and World Transfer Pricing – as tier 1 in the Italian tax scene.

Most of our professionals participate in advisory bodies and study groups, are frequent speakers at congresses and contribute to publications and to the most prestigious Italian and foreign tax journals, thus maintaining a cutting-edge knowledge of the most advanced tax issues.

Maisto e Associati became a Global Member of Taxand in July 2024.