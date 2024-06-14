An overview by ENSAfrica, Taxand South Africa

Our South African firm, ENSAfrica, has published the latest issue of its newsletter, Africa Tax in Brief, a snapshot of recent African and international tax developments. News in the latest issue includes:

Updates to South African customs and excise policy.

The introduction of the Revenue Laws Amendment Act 2024, which establishes a two-pot system that gives members of retirement funds access to retirement savings without having to retire or cash out entire pension funds.

Changes to South African Revenue Service medical aid reporting, aimed at reducing audit interventions, and enabling the rapid assessment of tax returns.

Fiji and Moldova joining the Inclusive Framework on Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (“BEPS”) and participate in the agreement to address the tax challenges arising from the digitalisation of the economy

Find out more by reading the full issue here.