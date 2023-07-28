An analysis by ENSafrica, Taxand South Africa

Our South African firm, ENSafrica, has published issue 103 of its tax in brief newsletter, providing a snapshot of the latest tax developments in South Africa, including:

An advanced tax ruling on the temporary application of new dwellings for exempt supplies simultaneously held by developers for taxable purposes.

SARS published guidelines that call for a representative taxpayer or authorised agent that engages with SARS on an estate.

A new and improved version of the BEPS Multilateral Convention Matching Database supporting the application of the Multilateral Convention to Implement Tax Treaty Related Measures to Prevent Base Erosion and Profit Shifting (MLI) has been released, allowing tax authorities and other interested parties to make projections on how the MLI modifies a specific tax treaty.

Information on the third edition of the UN Manual, which was released on 27 April 2023, including updated guidance on intra-group services, cost contribution arrangements, and intangibles.

