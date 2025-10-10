An analysis by Maisto e Associati, Taxand Italy

Guglielmo Maisto, Marco Cerrato, Alessandro Bavila, and Stefano Tellarini from our Italian firm, Maisto e Associati, have contributed to the newly released Italian chapter in the Chambers and Partners Private Wealth 2025 Trends & Developments Global Practice Guide.

Featuring insights close to 40 jurisdictions, the guide provides the latest legal information on various topics, including tax regimes, succession, trusts and foundations, family business planning, wealth disputes, fiduciaries, citizenship and residency, among others.

The Italian chapter addresses recent trends and developments in the private wealth landscape, specifically the Forfait Tax Regime, Inheritance and Gift Tax Reform, Tax-Neutrality Regime Upon Contributions of Shareholdings, and Italian Family Law in 2025.

The full chapter can be read here.