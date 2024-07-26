Further Queries

An analysis by Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India

 

The Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has recently presented her seventh consecutive budget, notable as her first under a true coalition government, reflected in significant allocations to the regions of Bihar and Andhra Pradesh.

 

Experts from our Indian member firm, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India, have analysed and presented the key elements of this budget with insights from their tax, regulatory, international trade, corporate, banking & finance, infrastructure, capital markets, and real estate teams. The analysis highlights several tax reforms, including:

 

  • Changes in direct and indirect tax slabs
  • Reduced rates for foreign companies in India
  • An increase in long-term capital gains tax by 25%
  • A near doubling of the securities transaction tax (STT) for futures and options

The full analysis of India’s 2024-2025 budget can be accessed here.

