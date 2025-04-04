An overview by Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India

Kumar Visalaksh, Mitesh Jain, Rahul Khurana, Jishaan Jain, Ashish Mitra, Vrushti Gandhi and Vibhor Sharma from our Indian member firm Economic Laws Practice have published the latest edition of their direct & indirect tax update, which aims to keep readers updated on recent developments in tax decisions to ensure compliance and optimise tax strategies.

This includes recent case law on:

A Delhi High Court ruling that the intentional non-recovery of funds from a group company is a colorable device and cannot be claimed as bad debt.

The Mumbai ITAT ruled that an individual’s physical presence in India is the only determining factor for residential status.

A ruling that tax authorities must assess each financial year separately when applying Sections 73 and 74 of the CGST Act.

A ruling that an expired e-way bill does not justify detention if there is no tax evasion intent.

