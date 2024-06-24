An overview by Economic Laws Practice, Taxand India

Ahead of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council’s meeting in June 2024, the proposed GST reforms were likely to continue unhindered despite the coalition government at the centre.

However, certain key issues such as rate rationalisation may be pushed to the back burner, while issues such as placing checks and balances on the powers of tax officers may come back to focus.

Adarsh Somani from our Indian firm, Economic Laws Practice (ELP), Taxand India, has recently been featured in Moneycontrol.com’s article on the matter, titled “NDA 3.0: Coalition government unlikely to impact GST reforms, power of tax officers may be reviewed, experts say”.

