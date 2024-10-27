The 76th Congress of the International Fiscal Association is for the first time taking place on the African continent and in the vibrant city of Cape Town in South Africa from 27-31 October 2024.

This flagship event for IFA provides a platform for tax professionals, policy makers and academics from around the world to discuss and debate international tax topics of current major interest and importance.

IFA 2024 is taking place on the doorstep of the Cape Town offices of Taxand Global Member, ENS, a full-service law firm, offering the full spectrum of tax advice, including the tax consequences of domestic and cross-border transactions for multinationals who are expanding across the continent.

Bringing together over 50 tax professionals in Africa, ENS boasts the largest tax team housed in a law firm on the continent. The firm is recognised by leading international ranking agencies, including Chambers Global, Legal 500, IFLR1000, the World Tax Guide and the World Transfer Pricing Guide, for achieving consistently high standards.

Described by Legal 500 as “a key player in the tax market” and by Chambers Global as “highly sought after”, ENS’ tax team has a distinct competitive edge by combining unique areas of tax specialisation with extensive African and international experience and an innovative, solution-driven approach.

According to Peter Dachs, Head of ENS’ Tax Practice, “Africa’s tax market is rapidly maturing, with complex regulatory environments and unique opportunities that call for specialised, forward-thinking expertise. The ENS Tax practice is committed to providing clients with comprehensive, cutting-edge solutions that address both local and international tax challenges, offering deep regional knowledge combined with a global perspective through our broad African presence and partnership with Taxand.”

Jens Brodbeck, Executive at ENS and Taxand Global Board Member, comments: “The first-ever IFA Congress in Cape Town marks a pivotal moment, bringing global tax leaders to the continent’s doorstep and underscores the increasing recognition of Africa as a key player in the evolving landscape of international taxation.

“We are proud to be the host country of this prestigious congress, a key event in the global tax calendar for professionals worldwide.”

Find out more about Tax services at ENS and meet the Team

Read the ENS Tax Practice brochure

Read the team’s special IFA 2024 edition of its news alert, ENSight