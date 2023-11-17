Greece: Significant win for energy client in Transfer Pricing case

An overview by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece

The Tax Controversy & Litigation team from our Greek firm, Zepos & Yannopoulos, have achieved a major victory by successfully representing an energy sector company in a Transfer Pricing case before the Greek Court of Appeal. The tax administration had imposed taxes of approximately €1.3 million, alleging that the company should have purchased power at a lower price than the one agreed with the affiliate company.

The company argued that the tax administration’s comparisons were flawed, and the Court agreed, stating that the administration had omitted detail which significantly impacted the comparison outcome.

Partners Elina Filippou and Dimitris Gialouris led the successful representation along with Elina Belouli and Panagiotis Stamatogiannis.

You can read about the case in more detail here.