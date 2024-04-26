An analysis by Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece

Maria Zoupa, Daphne Cozonis, Diana Tsourapa, Georgia Voutsa, and Ioanna Tapeinou from Zepos & Yannopoulos, Taxand Greece, have recently published a newsletter analysing Law 5100/2024, which came into force in April 2024.

The new legislation incorporates EU Directive 2022/2523 into Greek law, implementing Pillar Two and the EU Minimum Tax Directive in order to ensure a global minimum level of taxation for multinational and large-scale domestic groups.

