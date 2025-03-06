An analysis by LeitnerLeitner, Taxand Croatia

The Global Minimum Corporate Income Tax Act, in force since 31 December 2023, mandates a 15% minimum tax for large multinational and domestic groups with revenues over €750 million.

While formal tax filings begin in 2026, companies must reflect potential tax liabilities in their 2024 financial statements under accounting standards.

Transitional safe harbour rules apply until mid-2028 to ease compliance burdens. Given the tax’s potential impact, businesses should assess their obligations early to ensure accurate reporting. Expert guidance is available to help navigate the complexities of the new regulations.

