An overview by Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany
Germany’s Federal Ministry of Finance recently issued updated Administrative Principles TP 2024, replacing the 2023 version. These will apply from the 2024 assessment period onward, with the 2023 version still applicable to earlier cases. Key updates include:
The updates provide clearer, less restrictive guidance, especially for financing relationships. Companies should ensure compliance with the new rules for intercompany financing and evaluate the application of simplified net profit margins to avoid risks of double taxation.
Sven-Eric Bärsch and Hendrik N. Schmidt from our German member firm Flick Gocke Schaumburg have provided a more detailed overview, which can be read here.
