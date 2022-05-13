An overview of the impact on Multinational Enterprises by Taxand Cyprus

Our Cyprus firm, Taxand Cyprus, provides a detailed overview of the Pillar Two Model Rules and analyses their likely impact on in-scope multinationals. It also notes the steps businesses should take to prepare for the proposed implementation of the Rules in 2023.

The article notes that the impact of the Pillar Two Rules for in-scope MNEs will be at least twofold. MNEs will see an increase in their overall tax burden, and they will have to calculate the jurisdictional top-up tax in each country they operate in.

