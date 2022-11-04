An overview by Borden Ladner Gervais

The Canadian 2022 Federal Budget included a new tax measure relevant to the mining sector as part of the Federal government’s “critical minerals” strategy. A new “critical minerals exploration tax credit” will apply to qualifying expenditures relating to exploration for “critical minerals” used in zero-emission vehicles or the production and processing of advanced materials, clean technology or semi-conductors. This includes the following minerals copper, nickel, lithium, cobalt, and graphite.

Steve Suarez (Partner), Danielle Lewchuk (Partner), Randy Morphy (Partner), and Bobby B. Solhi (Partner) from our Canadian firm, Borden Ladner Gervais LLP, examine these measures in greater detail.

