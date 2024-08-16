An overview by Borden Ladner Gervais

Starting from June 2024, Canada’s federal budget has raised the capital gains inclusion rate from 50% to 66.67%. This adjustment means individuals could face higher taxes on gains exceeding £250,000, and companies will also be taxed at this increased rate on all gains from that date forward.

A month on from its introduction, Steve Suarez, from our Canadian member firm Borden Ladner Gervais has published an article examining this change to capital gains taxation, which is described as the ‘most important in 25 years’, suggesting how to plan around it, what taxpayers should be considering, and what their options are.

You can read the full article in further detail here.