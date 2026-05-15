An analysis by Corrs Chambers Westgarth, Taxand Australia
The Australian 2026–27 Federal Budget was recently released, detailing new corporate tax measures.
Hailed by Treasurer Jim Chalmers as “the most important and ambitious Budget in decades”, the biggest changes centre on capital gains tax (CGT) and trusts. In particular:
Cameron Blackwood, Angelina Lagana, Rhys Jewell, Simon Misfud, Hugh Riisfeldt, Pavithra Ratnalingam, and Michael Gotze from our Australian member firm Corrs Chambers Westgarth provide a detailed analysis of the latest corporate tax measures, which you can read in full here.
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