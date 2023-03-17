An overview by Alvarez and Marsal, Taxand UK
This week, a number of significant Tax developments were announced in the UK Spring Budget 2023.
In a special edition of Alvarez & Marsal, Taxand UK’s ‘Tax Advisor Update’, the firm’s team of experts, analyses the announcements and summarises the most important developments to business tax measures in the following areas:
Marvin Rust, Jonathon Hornby, Daniel Parry, Louise Jenkins, Claire Lambert, Kersten Muller and Paul Baldwin of, Alvarez & Marsal, Taxand UK share full commentary.
Find out more here.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.