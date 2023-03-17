An overview by Alvarez and Marsal, Taxand UK

This week, a number of significant Tax developments were announced in the UK Spring Budget 2023.

In a special edition of Alvarez & Marsal, Taxand UK’s ‘Tax Advisor Update’, the firm’s team of experts, analyses the announcements and summarises the most important developments to business tax measures in the following areas:

Corporation Tax Rates

Capital Expenditure

Research & Development (R&D)

Pillar 2 Framework

Transfer Pricing Documentation

Amendments to Corporate Interest Restriction Rules (CIR)

Investment Zones

Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS)

Qualifying Asset Holding Companies (QAHCS)

Employment Taxes (including Payroll Taxes and Employee Share Schemes)

Personal Taxes (including Income Tax Rates, Pensions, Carried Interest and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme)

Indirect Taxes

Marvin Rust, Jonathon Hornby, Daniel Parry, Louise Jenkins, Claire Lambert, Kersten Muller and Paul Baldwin of, Alvarez & Marsal, Taxand UK share full commentary.

