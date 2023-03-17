An overview by Alvarez and Marsal, Taxand UK

 

This week, a number of significant Tax developments were announced in the UK Spring Budget 2023.

 

In a special edition of Alvarez & Marsal, Taxand UK’s ‘Tax Advisor Update’, the firm’s team of experts, analyses the announcements and summarises the most important developments to business tax measures in the following areas:

  • Corporation Tax Rates
  • Capital Expenditure
  • Research & Development (R&D)
  • Pillar 2 Framework
  • Transfer Pricing Documentation
  • Amendments to Corporate Interest Restriction Rules (CIR)
  • Investment Zones
  • Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITS)
  • Qualifying Asset Holding Companies (QAHCS)
  • Employment Taxes (including Payroll Taxes and Employee Share Schemes)
  • Personal Taxes (including Income Tax Rates, Pensions, Carried Interest and Seed Enterprise Investment Scheme)
  • Indirect Taxes

Marvin Rust, Jonathon Hornby, Daniel Parry, Louise Jenkins, Claire Lambert, Kersten Muller and Paul Baldwin of, Alvarez & Marsal, Taxand UK share full commentary. 

 

Find out more here.

