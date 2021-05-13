How Does the Finnish Government’s Mid-Term Policy Review Affect Taxation?
The Finnish government published its mid-term policy review at the end of last month. It contains several policy positions that concern taxation that may affect your business as well.
We have put together a brief summary of some of the most significant trends that these new positions will emerge in terms of corporate, personal and indirect taxation.
