The Greek Independent Authority for Public Revenue published interpretative guidelines on several aspects of the special tax regime for executives, employees, freelancers and other entrepreneurs relocating to Greece.
By way of reminder, individuals qualifying under the “brain regain” regime, benefit from a 50% income tax break on their annual Greek source salary or business income over a period of 7 years following relocation.
