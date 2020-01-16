After a slowdown in the previous year, an interesting M&A market is emerging for the next few years, 2019 was a mixed year for M&A transactions. Even if the numerous studies that appear regularly on the subject never present a uniform picture, there is unanimity: the number and volume of transactions in 2019 fell short of previous years. The record levels that could be reached in previous years were below in 2019 – at least for transactions with a German participation (in particular for transactions with a German target). However, the market decline had been predicted by numerous market participants, and – when viewed in light – it was probably also predictable.

