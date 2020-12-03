News

German draft law for modernisation of withholding taxes relief and new anti-abuse measures

Sven-Eric Bärsch 03 Dec 2020

On 20 November 2020, the Federal Ministry of Finance issued the draft for a law on the modernization of the relief from withholding taxes.

 

Changes have been proposed for the following tax rules in particular:

  • procedure to obtain relief from German withholding taxes (“WHT”) on the basis of income tax treaties or EU tax provisions;
  • specific anti-abuse rule against treaty shopping;
  • limitation of German limited (non-resident) taxation of income from IP being (merely) registered in a domestic register.

EU | European | Germany | Tax Disputes

