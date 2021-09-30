Article 195 of the Finance Act for 2021 entitled the Government to adopt by ordinance, within nine months of its publication, all necessary measures to ensure the generalisation of e-invoicing.

The initial deadline of January 1st, 2023 for some companies no longer seemed reasonable due to the necessary internal adjustments. Thus, the ordinance postpones the entry into force of the regulation to July 1st, 2024 for the first roll-out initially scheduled for January 1st, 2023, in order to give companies the necessary time to prepare for the entry into force of the regulation.

