The Central Tax Board has confirmed in its recent rulings that US investment funds that are in the form of trusts can be deemed tax exempt also under the new tax provisions of Section 20a of the Finnish Income Tax Act.

The CTB’s rulings involved deliberation on whether listed and non-listed US investment funds in the form of Delaware Statutory Trusts can be considered comparable to Finnish investment funds. Borenius assisted the investment funds during the advance ruling process.

Discover more: Finland: Significant preliminary rulings on dividend withholding tax exemption of US investment funds