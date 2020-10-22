News

Finland 2021 Budget - Potential Tax Measures

Janne Juusela 22 Oct 2020

Borenius discuss the most recent tax measures planned for the beginning of 2021 in Finland that, if eventually adopted, would have an impact on multinational enterprises.

These include new rules enabling the deduction of cross-border tax losses and rules extending the definition of Finnish tax residency to cover the place of effective management.

 

