On 15 September 2020 the Dutch government published its 2021 tax plans.

Together with earlier announced proposals, the following key tax items are now on the 2021 corporate tax agenda:

Introduction of a COVID-19 tax reserve.

Introduction of a new conditional withholding tax on interest & royalty payments to affiliated entities in selected low-tax and non-cooperative countries (see country list below).

Certain investment tax benefits.

Enhanced substance rules for Dutch financing & licensing companies, including a ≥ €100k payroll requirement, to avoid automatic-exchange-of-information.

Discover more: Dutch Budget Day Update 2021