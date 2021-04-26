Insights

Canada Budget 2021 – Spending on the Three C’s: COVID, Childcare and Climate Change

26 Apr 2021

Tabled on 19 April 2021 (Budget Day), the 2021 Federal Budget breaks ground in many ways.

 

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Chrystia Freeland, the first woman to hold the Finance portfolio, presented it, and it announces significant funding initiatives in a number of targeted areas with a projected deficit of $354.2 billion.

 

