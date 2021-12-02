Bloomberg Tax : Taxand Partners Paolo Ruggiero, Jens Brodbeck, Sonya Manzor and Marc Alms discuss the next steps to achieving a Global Tax System following the October agreement on the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development’s (OECD) Pillar One and Pillar Two frameworks by the G-20.

Taxand reviews the advances made so far in reaching a global consensus on tax, and discusses the questions which remain to be resolved in the progress to the finishing line.

Discover more: Bloomberg Tax: Achieving a Global Tax System – Next Steps