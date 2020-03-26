Australia: Legal consequences of the COVID-19 outbreak on contracts
We are already seeing impacts of COVID-19 (and the mitigation measures), on domestic and international trade and commerce, capital flows, tourism, and migration.
As a result, our firm is receiving questions about the contractual rights (force majeure) and common law / statutory rights (frustration) available to deal with the consequences of these mitigation measures and COVID-19. We expect these issues to intensify.
