On 12 January 2021, amendments to the protocol in the German-UK income tax treaty were signed.

The key points of the amendment of the German-UK income tax treaty are:

the introduction of a new provision in targeting treaty abuse; and the revision of the permanent establishment standard by introducing the anti-fragmentation rule.



Global businesses need to therefore be aware of several factors, detailed in the full report, accessible via the link below.

