News

Favourite Icon

Amendment of the German-UK Income Tax Treaty

Sven-Eric Bärsch 28 Jan 2021

On 12 January 2021, amendments to the protocol in the German-UK income tax treaty were signed.

On 12 January 2021, amendments to the protocol in the German-UK income tax treaty were signed.

 

The key points of the amendment of the German-UK income tax treaty are:

 

    • the introduction of a new provision in targeting treaty abuse; and
    • the revision of the permanent establishment standard by introducing the anti-fragmentation rule.

Global businesses need to therefore be aware of several factors, detailed in the full report, accessible via the link below.

 

Discover more: Amendment of the German-UK income tax treaty

 

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Germany | Income Tax | UK

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search