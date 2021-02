On January 19, 2021, lawmakers signed amendments to the protocol in the German-Irish income tax treaty.

The key points of the amendments are:

the introduction of a new provision in targeting treaty abuse;

the revision of the permanent establishment standard by introducing the anti-fragmentation rule; and

the introduction of a 365-day holding period for the reduction of withholding tax on dividends.

Discover more: Amendment of the German-Irish income tax treaty