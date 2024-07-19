USA - Leo Berwick

Leo Berwick is a pure-play M&A advisory firm for investors who want more from their advisor.

We’re known for getting the most value out of every deal for our clients. That’s because we work to create successful partnerships with all our clients. We work hard to position our clients to outperform the market. We give them the ability to make the best investment decisions. We help them realize maximum value on every transaction.

Tax Technical Expertise is the core of our practice. At Leo Berwick, we have curated a premier tax advisory practice with deep subject matter expertise across all areas of tax and industries with the best former Big Four and Big Law talent.

Leo Berwick became a Global Member of Taxand in July 2024.

​“Taxand is transforming the range of deals with which Leo Berwick can assist clients, offering an international network that makes it easy for clients to choose us, knowing they are working with leading practitioners globally. We have already started seeing many opportunities and benefits from joining Taxand Global and are excited for our future together!” Nick Kato, Managing Partner, Leo Berwick