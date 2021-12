We are delighted to invite you to our Taxand Global Virtual Transfer Pricing Conference on Thursday 17 February 2022.

We will be presenting short Panel discussions focusing on relevant ‘Hot Topics’ throughout Europe and Asia from 09:00 – 12:00 CET and in the Americas from 17:00 – 18:30 CET. More details to follow in due course.

Speakers: Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Switzerland & US.