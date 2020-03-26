On March 18, 2020, President Trump signed the Families First Coronavirus Response Act into law (the “Act”). The Act covers a range of emergency relief items ranging from coverage of COVID-19 testing to paid sick leave to budgetary effects.

The purpose of this Special Tax Alert is to summarise the employer-related impacts of the Act and provide readers with A&M’s additional insight.

Discover more: USA: What the “Families First Coronavirus Response Act” means for employers