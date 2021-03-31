News

Favourite Icon

USA Rescue Plan Act Provides COBRA and Dependent Care Relief

James Deets 31 Mar 2021

On 11 March 2021, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

Further Queries

Related Content

On 11 March 2021, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.

 

The Rescue Plan contains numerous provisions to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals and businesses. This article highlights a few provisions affecting employer-provided benefits, which may be of interest to individuals and employers alike, including:

  • COBRA Relief to Address Loss of Coverage
  • Increased Limit for Dependent Care Assistance

Continue reading: USA Rescue Plan Act Provides COBRA and Dependent Care Relief

Thank you for downloading

For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.

* indicates required
Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

Coronavirus | COVID-19 | Pandemic | US Tax reform | USA

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search