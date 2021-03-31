USA Rescue Plan Act Provides COBRA and Dependent Care Relief
On 11 March 2021, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
On 11 March 2021, President Biden signed into law the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
The Rescue Plan contains numerous provisions to help alleviate the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on individuals and businesses. This article highlights a few provisions affecting employer-provided benefits, which may be of interest to individuals and employers alike, including:
Continue reading: USA Rescue Plan Act Provides COBRA and Dependent Care Relief
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.