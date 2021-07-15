While companies should always ensure that their executive compensation programs are aligned with their market for talent, the time leading up to and after an initial public offering can often be a significant challenge for companies trying to determine what is and isn’t market-based compensation.

Public company compensation disclosures often reflect compensation programs for more mature, stable-state companies that do not have some of the same constraints that private companies have. However, these complexities do not make having effective compensation programs any less critical if these companies want to attract, retain and drive the performance of executives at this key juncture in a company’s life cycle.

Continue reading: USA: Key Findings – 2021 Initial Public Offering Compensation Report