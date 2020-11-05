Updated preferential Corporate Income Tax policies of China
In the past three months, Chinese State Administration of Taxation has issued a series of preferential Corporate Income Tax policies to encourage investment and economic recovery.
This newsletter aims to elaborate on the detailed contents and implications
brought about by these preferential policies.
