News

Favourite Icon

Updated preferential Corporate Income Tax policies of China

Dennis Xu 05 Nov 2020

In the past three months, Chinese State Administration of Taxation has issued a series of preferential Corporate Income Tax policies to encourage investment and economic recovery.

Further Queries

Related Content

In the past three months, Chinese State Administration of Taxation has issued a series of preferential Corporate Income Tax policies to encourage investment and economic recovery.

This newsletter aims to elaborate on the detailed contents and implications
brought about by these preferential policies.

Discover more: Updated preferential Corporate Income Tax policies of China

Crosshairs Icon

Article tags

China | Corporate Profit Tax

Hands on Keyboard

Newsletter

Keep up to date with news, views and updates from Taxand.

Sign-up now »

Search