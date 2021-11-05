UK Chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered his Autumn Budget, focusing his announcements on plans to rebuild the economy post-Covid against a backdrop of growing pressures on businesses and families stemming from rising inflation.

With growth this year revised to 6.5% from 4% previously, the Chancellor boosted his spending plans for transport, health and education, while extending tax reliefs and support to the sectors most affected by the Covid-19 crisis. He also unveiled new measures to support families amid growing concerns around living costs, alongside reforms to alcohol, tonnage and R&D tax systems.

