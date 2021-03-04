UK: The Budget 2021 - What You Need to Know
Chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered the 2021 Budget. He outlined bold, decisive action aimed at not only stabilising the economy and supporting recovery, but in positioning the UK as the world’s most attractive place to invest and do business.
How do the policies outlined by the Chancellor impact UK businesses? Our experts have created a short report covering the tax implications across a number of key areas, providing you with practical guidance on what you need to know.
These key areas include:
