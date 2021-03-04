Insights

UK: The Budget 2021 - What You Need to Know

Marvin Rust 04 Mar 2021

Chancellor Rishi Sunak has delivered the 2021 Budget. He outlined bold, decisive action aimed at not only stabilising the economy and supporting recovery, but in positioning the UK as the world’s most attractive place to invest and do business.

How do the policies outlined by the Chancellor impact UK businesses? Our experts have created a short report covering the tax implications across a number of key areas, providing you with practical guidance on what you need to know.

 

These key areas include:

  • Corporation Tax
  • Capital Allowances
  • Research & Development
  • Freeports
  • Personal Taxation
  • Employment Matters
  • VAT

Discover more: UK: The Budget 2021: What You Need to Know

