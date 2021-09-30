An IPO represents an inflection point for senior management, who may realise material gains on any pre-IPO equity and may see significant changes to their roles. This makes it especially important to consider executive remuneration at the time of the IPO.

We have recently published a guide to planning remuneration changes at IPO. This looks at the key remuneration issues companies face at IPO and how companies that have recently listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange have addressed these.

