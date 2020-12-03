UK: FTSE SmallCap: Executive Remuneration Trends 2020

2020 has been an extraordinary year. Most companies have, in some way, had their performance affected by COVID-19 and the resulting recession. At the same time, a majority of FTSE SmallCap companies have held a triennial binding shareholder vote on their remuneration policies and we are now beginning to see how SmallCap companies responded initially to the pandemic.

A&M’s first annual analysis of the FTSE SmallCap executive pay, undertaken by our Executive Compensation experts, and based on Annual Reports published during the first half of 2020, provides a clear overview of how executive pay is moving.

