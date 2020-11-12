News

UK: FTSE 350: Executive Remuneration Trends 2020

Jeremy Orbell 12 Nov 2020

Remuneration Committees are now considering how the impact of COVID-19 should be appropriately treated in remuneration outcomes, and also how remuneration policy and incentive structures can support business strategy when we emerge from the pandemic.

Issues vary by company and by sector, so a tailored approach is essential. The increasing acceptance amongst many shareholders of a wider variety of incentive schemes, coupled with the prevailing exceptional circumstances, may provide a unique opportunity to seek closer alignment between strategic goals and remuneration outcomes.  This could also be a time to re-consider how remuneration is structured throughout the organisation.

 

