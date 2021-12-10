A&M is pleased to provide our latest summary of observable trends in FTSE 250 Executive Directors’ remuneration disclosures. 2020 was a challenging period for many companies, and this has been reflected in the remuneration outcomes for Executive Directors.

Our report discusses the factors that have contributed to overall shifts in compensation, notably with this year’s key findings highlighting:

Lower payments from bonus and long-term incentive plans coupled with depressed share prices for many companies has reduced the amounts earned by top executives.

Overall, the median single figure of total remuneration for FTSE 250 CEOs and CFOs at companies with year ends up to 31 March 2021 fell by 21 percent and 29 percent, respectively, compared to the previous year.

