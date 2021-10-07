2020/21 saw unprecedented disruption for the UK economy, businesses, and people, with the government required to intervene to protect jobs in many sectors.

As the year came to a close, Remuneration Committees needed to make sound judgements to ensure that 2020/21 remuneration outcomes for senior executives were fair and proportionate and reflected the interests of all stakeholders. They also needed to consider whether and how to adapt remuneration policies and incentive structures to ensure that these reflected changing business priorities.

A&M’s analysis of pay levels in the FTSE 100 shows how the effects of the pandemic have been reflected in Executive Directors’ remuneration. Lower payments from bonus and long-term incentive plans, coupled with share price falls at many companies, have reduced the amounts earned by executives. As a result, around one-third of FTSE 100 CEOs have seen their take-home pay fall by 30% or more compared to the prior year.

