UK: Employee vs. Partner - Tax Status Changes
Mairéad Warren de Búrca 29 Jan 2021
There are a number of tax and legal differences to be aware of when your employment status changes from employee to Partner.
There are a number of tax and legal differences to be aware of when your employment status changes from employee to Partner.
For tax purposes, as a Partner within a partnership, you are seen as a self-employed individual in the eyes of HMRC, this can have a significant impact on how you are taxed and when you are taxed, alongside future potential cash flow implications.
For similar content to our Global Guide, subscribe to our mailing list and keep up to date.