TP dispute trends in Europe: how to manage the rising tide

In a recent article for International Tax Review, Taxand colleagues from five of our member firms across Europe, provide insight into enhanced tax audit scrutiny of transfer pricing in their jurisdictions and suggest several means of recourse for taxpayers.

According to our experts, there has been a noticeable increase in tax audit activity recently in Spain, Sweden, Poland, Germany, and Switzerland with the trend emphasizing the need for more thorough preparation, documentation, and management, as well as a greater focus on securing upfront legal certainty by taxpayers.

Sven-Eric Barsch, Partner, Flick Gocke Schaumburg, Taxand Germany; Ingrid Faxing, Partner, Skeppsbron Skatt, Taxand Sweden; Anna Wcislo, Partner, Crido, Taxand Poland; Mario Ortega Calle, Garrigues, Taxand Spain and Monika Bieri, Partner, Tax Partner AG, Taxand Switzerland share their thoughts on the TP dispute landscape in Europe.

Read the full article here