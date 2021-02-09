Many countries within the Taxand organisation apply the economic employer concept. Some countries (for example Sweden) have recently introduced the approach.
The tax consequences and the administrative burden resulting from the economic employer concept can be very significant. It is a topic with a high practical relevance.
The purpose of this survey is to make a short report which countries currently apply the economic employer concept and in short list deviations between countries.
Led by:
