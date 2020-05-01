Taxand Mexico is pleased to announce the addition of two new partners
Mijares, Angoitia, Cortés y Fuentes is pleased to announce that two new partners leading a team of experts in the tax controversy, consulting and litigation practice have joined the Firm, effective as of 1 May 2020.
Enrique Ramírez Figueroa and Nora Morales Rodríguez are joining the Firm as partners in our Tax practice. Previously, Enrique and Nora were partners in different local and international firms, such as EY Mexico and Chevez, Ruiz, Zamarripa, SC.
