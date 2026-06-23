VAT and indirect tax rules continue to evolve at pace across the globe, from new e-invoicing mandates to shifting registration thresholds and rate changes. Keeping track of these developments across multiple markets is a growing challenge for any business operating internationally.

Our Indirect Tax Insight Newsletter is designed to help. Published quarterly, it brings together updates from our local Taxand experts across the globe, covering the latest VAT reforms, e-invoicing developments, and other indirect tax changes relevant to your business. This Q2 2026 edition features insights from 21 jurisdictions.

If any of the topics raise questions specific to your business, our local Taxand experts are on hand to help.

We are also pleased to share some news from our global indirect tax group: As Toni Lewis retires, Jan Skidds from the U.S. will step into the role, and we welcome Harsh Shah from India to the group – which now spans all regions, with coverage across the Americas, EMEA, and Asia/Pacific.

We welcome feedback from our readers as we continue to develop the newsletter.

Read the latest issue here